Provincial police have "no evidence" dogs reported missing near Harrow and McGregor were stolen.

The OPP is continuing to investigate reports of missing animals, according to a statement from Const. Jim Root, but none of the incidents reported to police point to "any theft or wrongdoing."

"The OPP is working in conjunction with the Windsor Essex Humane Society to separate the facts from speculation that social media has been reporting since the investigation was initiated on January 25, 2018," Root added.

The humane society issued a warning to dog owners in parts of Essex County after what they described as "credible reports: of multiple possible dog thefts."

Residents in rural areas were warned to keep their pets close.

Root said police have looked into one report of two dogs from the same residence that were confirmed missing, but that their disappearance has not been "deemed suspicious."

He added that reports of a white vehicle spotted on Jan 29. on Concession 9 and Gesto Road has been identified as a commercial vehicle working in the area and is not related to any dog thefts.