Brandon MacDonald carefully packed his son's presents into the back of his car Thursday night. The next morning, everything was gone.

Paw patrol toys, action figures and Nerf guns — the stuff five-year-old dreams are made of — were suddenly taken away.

There were also educational toys and books meant to help his son practice reading.

"I opened up my trunk and it was just completely empty," MacDonald said. "I didn't know what to do. I just backed up and closed my trunk. My stomach got heavy and I got dizzy."

Brandon MacDonald said whoever stole his five-year-old son Kacey's presents ruined Christmas. (Brandon MacDonald)

MacDonald, who was born in Windsor but now lives in Tillsonburg, was back in the city with his son Kacey to visit his family for the holidays. His car was parked in front of his mother's home near Bruce Avenue and Tecumesh Road west when the presents were taken.

It was the family's first Christmas in the home and one they won't forget.

"You ruined a little kid's Christmas, plain and simple," MacDonald said. "It's disgusting."

Life lesson

"I explained to him there are needy people in the world and sometimes they just take things without asking because they need it more than us," MacDonald said.

Stolen gifts0:30

Kacey is upset about losing his Christmas toys, but he seems to understand, explained dad.

"He will talk about it and say he's angry and mad…but he understands why it happened and that there can be good to come from it," MacDonald said.

"For me to explain someone else will be benefiting from his gifts, it made him happy," Macdonald told CBC. "It totally changed the situation from a negative thing to a life lesson."

But, MacDonald also has a message for the Christmas thief.

"Just leave the kid's stuff," he said. "I don't care that they took my stuff. If they needed stuff for their family, just ask."