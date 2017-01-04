Less than a week after someone stole his presents, Kasey MacDonald got a second shot at Christmas.

Kasey and his family were visiting Windsor for the holidays when someone stole his stash of presents from the trunk of the family car.

After the Christmas theft made headlines, several people in the community contacted the family and donated replacement gifts, explained Kasey's father Brandon MacDonald.

Brandon MacDonald said anonymous donors, who replaced his son's stolen Christmas gifts, restored a little boy's faith in Santa Claus. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"The people that did this for my son, they have no idea what they have really done," he said. "I don't even know how to describe it, it's the true meaning of Christmas."

One of the anonymous donors penned a letter from Santa Claus. In the note, he told Kasey he's a good boy, which is why Santa was going to make a second trip to Windsor give him new presents.

MacDonald says the family is extremely grateful for the kind donations.

"You have no idea what you've done for my son," he told CBC News. "You've given another Christmas to a kid who had it ripped off from him."