Stephen Hawking is being remembered by physicists in Windsor not just for his scientific achievements and the way he made complicated theories accessible, but for his humanity.

Hawking died early Wednesday morning at age 76.

"As a person he's an inspirational character," said Shajid Haque, a physics lecturer at the University of Windsor.

Shajid Haque is a physics lecturer at the University of Windsor. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

He explained that Hawking shined a light on an area of science that many people didn't know about.

"He actually reached out to people by writing non-technical books. People know theoretical physics because of him. I think that's a huge impact," he said.

Gordon Drake is professor emeritus in physics at the University of Windsor, and the principal of Canterbury College — an Anglican college in Windsor.

He said Hawking has been an influential figure to promote physics, much like Einstein was, and transcended science to be a pop culture icon.

Gordon Drake, professor emeritus in physics at the University of Windsor, said Stephen Hawking's legacy will long live on as his students continue to carry out his work. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

"He really did a great deal to popularize science through his books ... and this does a great deal to explain to the public why scientists do what they do," he said.

Tap on the player to hear Drake's conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

Drake has had a longstanding interest of the relationship between science and religion and said Hawking was much like a philosopher. Although Hawking identified as an atheist, he did have ideas that struck Drake as being very spiritual.

"I think it's clear he was a deeply spiritual person ... he did believe in a greater power," he said.

The world will remember Hawking for his work and who he was, said Drake.

"He's been a real inspiration for a whole generation of physicists. He leaves a legacy of his students who will carry on his work, and carry on the goals and the vision that he had for achievement and understanding more deeply the universe and the world we live in."