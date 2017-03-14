Stephen Chaborek, the World War II navy veteran who launched a lawsuit against the Canadian Transit Company for turning his neighbourhood into a "slum," has died.

Chaborek died on March 11 at age 95. His lawsuit and legacy are ongoing.

Never one to back down from a fight, Chaborek launched the $16.5-million lawsuit after watching more than 100 houses around his home on Indian Road be boarded up and abandoned.

A resident of the area for more than 50 years, he said he was tired of watching his area fall apart while the bridge company did nothing.

"They (CTC) had to respond and blame somebody so the city is number one and it could be vice versa where the city will now blame the bridge. So it's the people here who have to suffer for it,"Chaborek told CBC in 2013 shortly after taking legal action.

On March 6, despite sickness that kept him bedridden, the former auto worker testified in a Windsor court via video tape and challenged the CTC for the impact it had on the home he loved.

His daughter took the stand the following day and cried as she told the court her grandson called the bridge a "bully" and asked why his grandfather had to live that way.

"My dad was in the war and I've told him it's like he lives in a war zone now," she said. "It's a disgrace how it happened."

Dilapidated homes owned by the Ambassador Bridge company are worth more to the city standing than demolished. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

The lawsuit continues Tuesday and is scheduled to take two more weeks.

Chaborek is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

"May he be granted the peace he has earned and the grace he deserves," read his obituary.