Members of St. Anne's Church in Tecumseh are eager to see the long-awaited steeple raised to the top of the church, set to finally take place at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Father Eugene Roy blessed the steeple at a mass Sunday morning. He is encouraging the public to come out Tuesday morning to watch the steeple go up and have some coffee.

"We should look forward to a bright future … A future where people will come and worship at this holy place," he said, standing in front of the congregation Sunday. "There is so much to offer here, both physically and spiritually and we need to be proud."

Steeple will be hoisted on top of St. Annes Church Tuesday morning at 6:00 a.m. (Meg Roberts/CBC News)

Roy says it's been 10 years since the bell tower has been lifted on the top of the church. The tower needed repairs and has been resurfaced, with its wooden structure reinforced and covered in copper.

Members of the church told CBC News they are excited to finally see the steeple go up.

Karl Jevsink has been going to St. Anne's Church for years. He said he's looking forward to seeing everything in one piece, adding he and fellow members have been anxiously waiting for this moment.

"People will be able to see the church from a greater distance and they will say, 'This is a beautiful piece of work, let's go see it,'" he said.

Richard Dunn, who lives in Tecumseh, says he saw the steeple all the time when he was growing up, and "always thought it was so beautiful."

"I am so glad to see it is finally going to get back up, it has been a real missing," he said. "People don't appreciate that these older churches tell us so much about how long our faith has been celebrated."

"So many churches have been lost here … For this one to survive is really important."

Getting the steeple back on top of the church cost around $2.5 million, most of which was funded by philanthropist Al Quesnel.

The church is now starting a new fundraising campaign called "Aspire for our future" to raise $1.7 million to renovate its parking lots, audio equipment and bathrooms.

The section of Lesperance Road beside the church will be temporarily shut down from Monday to Friday this week for the construction.