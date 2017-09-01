The head of the Michigan State Police says troopers will stop conducting high-speed chases in Detroit in response to traffic violations or misdemeanours.

The change comes after the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes, who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after a trooper shocked him with a Taser. State police Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue says the department is "reassessing its pursuit policy."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says police chases "have the potential for tragedy." Detroit police don't go on high-speed chases unless approved by a senior officer.

More than 200 attend vigil at crash site

Trooper Mark Bessner has been suspended while the teen's death is investigated. Bessner's attorney, Richard Convertino, says he had to make a "split-second decision."

Convertino says Damon's death is "tragic." He claims the teen was driving an ATV "recklessly and dangerously." The lawyer says the scene was "tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving."

More than 200 people turned out Wednesday night at the site where the crash occurred.

In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo, a man jumps on the back of a Detroit police scout car as officers arrive at a candlelight vigil for Damon Grimes in Detroit. Grimes died Saturday when he crashed an all-terrain vehicle after a state trooper shocked him with a Taser. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

The protest began as a vigil started at the east side intersection where the crash occurred. Some shouted obscenities at police. No arrests were made and no one was ticketed.

Damon's family has filed a lawsuit, seeking $50 million against the trooper.