Police have charged four people with a long list of offences following a police standoff that ended without injury Sunday.

The standoff at a home just off Erie Street East ended after seven hours. Initially police believed a gun was involved in a domestic dispute, but police later said the people in the Marion Avenue home were suspects in a robbery that occurred Friday shortly after 4:00 a.m.



The victim of the robbery said he knew the people involved.

Police charged a 43-year old man with robbery and extortion. A second man, 37, was charged wth robbery and breach recognizance.

A 31-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man are both charged with robbery.

An arrest warrant has been issued for another man who is charged with robbery and driving without a licence in connection to the robbery.