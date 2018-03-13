A St. Clair Township delivery truck driver who was pulled over by provincial police Sunday did not have insurance or plates, but he did have an open container of liquor.
The 59-year-old was arrested after reports of a drunk driver on Bentpath Line.
Provincial police found the allegedly impaired man behind the wheel of a large Stirling delivery truck and charged him with the following offences:
- Driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood
- Driving a commercial vehicle without a commercial vehicle operator's registration
- Driving a vehicle without plates
- Driving a vehicle without insurance
- Driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor