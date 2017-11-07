Students at St. Clair College will have a shorter break over the holidays as the ongoing staff strike has forced the school's administration to adjust its academic calendar.

As the strike stretched into its fourth week Tuesday, the college released its contingency plan.

The holiday break will now run from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1, with some college services, including the library and computer labs, open from Dec. 27-30.

Fall classes will continue on Jan. 2 and exams will be scheduled sometime during the first month of 2018.

Drop course deadline extended

The semester meant to start in January will be delayed, but will still run a total of 14 weeks, explained college spokesperson John Fairley in a media release.

March break — scheduled to take place from March 12-16 — won't be affected.

Students will also be able to drop courses without academic penalty until Dec. 11, not Nov. 14 as previously scheduled.