The long-awaited steeple raising at St. Anne's Church in Tecumseh will temporarily shut down a section of Lesperance Road for the week of Nov. 13-17.

After years resting on the church's front lawn, the iconic structure is finally set to be placed back atop the building.

Local traffic and emergency vehicles will still be able to access the area between Arbour Street and Tecumseh Road E. during the closure from 9 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Friday.

All area businesses will remain open, with access through the alley north of the legion.