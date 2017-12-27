Animal welfare agents in Sarnia, Ont. are investigating the "disturbing" discovery of five severed squirrel heads found in a shopping cart.

The remains were found by a shopper earlier this month who called police and contacted the Sarnia and District Humane Society.

"They were just loose in a grocery cart," said SPCA agent Nicole King. "It is an odd occurrence, especially here in the city of Sarnia and especially in a grocery store parking lot in a grocery cart — especially for families or people out shopping. If they came across this it would have been quite disturbing for them."

King said the heads were "totally intact" making identification simple.

"There was no mixing up those heads," she added.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has been contacted and is also looking into the grisly find.

Remains kept as evidence

King said it is unclear if the heads could be the result of hunting or some other activity.

"It could have been that, but still, to place them in a shopping cart?" she asked. "I could see if it was somebody's backyard ... but in a local area where the public can see, I find that quite concerning."

The heads were examined by investigators and are being kept as evidence.

King called for anyone with information to contact the humane society.

"If anybody hears anything or a friend or a family member says they did it as a joke ... we'd just like to get to the bottom of it."