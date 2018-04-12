Spring weather sprung in Windsor and people took advantage
After what seemed like an unbearably long winter, spring temperatures finally hit the Windsor region on Thursday.
Some used warm temperatures and partly-sunny day to enjoy the waterfront
Windsorites took advantage of this taste of double digit daytime highs despite the windy weather.
From rollerblading, to walking and biking, many people were out enjoying the sunshine by the city's waterfront.
Thursday reached a high of 23 C with a low of 7 C expected overnight.
Friday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. But the warm temperatures are expected to carry over, with a high of 18 C and a low of 7 C.
The temperature will dip over the weekend, with rain expected on both Saturday and Sunday.
