Spring weather sprung in Windsor and people took advantage

After what seemed like an unbearably long winter, spring temperatures finally hit the Windsor region on Thursday.

Windsorites took advantage of this taste of double digit daytime highs despite the windy weather.

From rollerblading, to walking and biking, many people were out enjoying the sunshine by the city's waterfront.

Spring weather hit Windsor Thursday and people went out to enjoy it. 0:46

Thursday reached a high of 23 C with a low of 7 C expected overnight.

Friday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. But the warm temperatures are expected to carry over, with a high of 18 C and a low of 7 C.

The temperature will dip over the weekend, with rain expected on both Saturday and Sunday.

