The Spring Garden Natural Area in west Windsor will be up in flames Monday and Tuesday.

An estimated 19 hectares of the city-owned property will be scorched as part of a prescribed burn.

"Continued burning is necessary in order to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie remaining in Ontario," stated the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

Similar burns have been held over the past 30 years.

The conservation authority said the burns will go ahead, weather permitting.

Neighbours have been advised to expect smoke.