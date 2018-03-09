It's time to 'spring forward' the clocks on Sunday, a sign that winter is almost over.

On March 11 at 2 a.m., clocks need to be set forward one hour for daylight saving time.

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services is recommending people install new batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks.

Time change was a contentious issue in Windsor in 1969:

Windsor mayor responds to daylight time in 19692:12

"Once a year, old batteries should be replaced with new batteries," said Fire Chief Steve Laforet in a news release. "In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their job, they need to have working batteries."

Windsor Fire reminds residents tampering with or removing the batteries from your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is against the law. Failure to comply with the Fire Code can result in a ticket for $360 or a fine of up to $50,000.

More from CBC News Windsor: