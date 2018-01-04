Members of the Stoney Point Sportsmen's Club are launching an appeal to the public for help saving their organization after its insurance company threatened to drop them unless they pay 10 times more.

The club was notified last month that it could lose insurance coverage because it's being sued as a third party in a civil action about a snowmobile collision in 2015, according to the club's president Colleen Campbell.

They had been paying $4,700 a year in insurance — now the only company that will insure them is charging $47,000, she added.

"Our manager Yvette has diligently gone and looked into insurances for us, but most insurance companies no longer want to cover us because we have a liquor licence," explained Campbell. "It's very difficult, very difficult."

Club president Colleen Campbell said the organization can't afford to pay 10 times more for insurance. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

She added their insurance expires Saturday, so the club is holding an emergency meeting that afternoon to seek donations and sell memberships in an attempt to cover the new cost.

The board and members say losing the club will be a blow to the tiny community because it is a meeting place for other organizations, seniors and the community at large.

A place to gather

It also holds fishing derbys and other fundraising events through the year.

"That'll be a terrible situation because it's quite community orientated and the people around this neighbourhood take this place and want it to stay open," said member George Hatnean.

Rita Bellaire became emotional while talking about the possibility the club could close after 62 years. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"The place is always packed it would be a real sin to see this place close down," added Rita Bellaire, through tears.

The club has been around for 62 years, but Campbell said the insurance costs will not go down until the lawsuit is dealt with, something she expects to happen later this year.