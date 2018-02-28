The Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame has suspended its "long-standing relationship" with the Caboto Club until it "updates its policies on inclusivity."

The hall of fame issued a statement on Facebook around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, which thanked the club for its support over the years, adding it hopes "our values regarding inclusivity will align again in the near future."

The decision came after a unanimous vote held by the hall's board members, according to chair Scott Martyn.

"The basis of this decision stems from the club's ongoing stance that limits membership opportunities for women and persons with disabilities," he wrote in a statement emailed to CBC News.

"The Board of Directors feels that the Giovanni Caboto Club's values are not aligned with the spirit of inclusivity that is vital to WECSHOF's core principles and those of Windsor / Essex County," Martyn added.

The Caboto Club has come under fire for its men-only membership rule, which was recently defended by the club's general manager, Ron Moro, who said he refused to "kowtow" to pressure and change the nearly century-old policy.

The club came under scrutiny after Premier Kathleen Wynne was criticized for planning to hold a town hall event there. Following the online outcry, the town hall venue was changed to the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

The debate around the policy at the popular event location has drawn mixed reaction from community members and institutions. The City of Windsor recently announced it will no longer be hosting events there, but the WESPY awards will be held at the club on March 20.