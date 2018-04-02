Spitfires disappointed by dwindling attendance, want to rekindle rabid fan base

The Spitfires have a strong young team, a hometown star and plenty of parking — now all they need are butts in seats.

The team's vice president and general manager, Warren Rychel, said empty seats, like those that left gaps in the crowd around the WFCU Centre during Sunday's playoff game against the Sarnia Sting, have been the subject of concerned questions from players.

"I know the game was on Easter, but to have 2,300 in here yesterday, was disappointing," he explained. "I know the kids asked me 'We're playing good, why don't the fans come out?' It's been disappointing."

Rychel said attendance has dropped by about two per cent across the league, but the Spitfire's have seen an especially bad shortage of supporters.

The team used to consistently finish third in crowd numbers behind London and Kitchener, but in recent seasons they've been passed by several teams.

"A lot of people said they saved up for the Memorial Cup, but we never sold out the Memorial Cup. There's still a huge loss from that," said the manager. "It's been frustrating, because I think we've been a little spoiled, management, fans, everybody. We came into this rink back in the day ... with a team that never lost a game."

Emotional fans screamed, laughed and cried when the Windsor Spitfires won the Memorial Cup championship in May 2017. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Rychel said the Spits do have passionate supporters, but they team is trying to rebuild a rabid fanbase.

He's hoping star goalie Michael DiPietro will help.

"We have a hometown kid leading the way, he's going to be Team Canada's goalie," said Rychel. "We have an exciting team."

Spitfires GM Warren Rychel with Goalie Michael DiPietro. (Aadel Haleem/CBC)

The manager knows they're competing with the the big-league teams in Detroit and shows at the Casino, but Rychel maintains $14 per game is still a steal for season ticket holders.

"We can't go much lower or we'll go out of business. It's tough, expenses are up every year but we've got to keep going. We just need bums in the seats."

Team wants to hear from fans

The Spitfires are trying to connect with younger fans and want people in the community to tell them what it would take to get them to buy season tickets.

Rychel said they plan to "hit everyone" from former season ticket holders to hockey-lovers across Essex County.

"There's a lot of work to do. We like the fan's feedback too. There's always something, but we've got to get those hardcore fans back."