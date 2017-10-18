Windsor Spitfires player Tyler Nother is leaving hockey, following injuries and a medical consultation that determined he is "no longer able to play."

The decision was made "after much soul searching searching and discussion with family, friends, teammates and team staff," according to a press release from the Spitfires.

"I have enjoyed my time in the Ontario Hockey League tremendously, especially having the opportunity to raise the Memorial Cup over my head with my teammates back in May," Nother said in the release.

The 19-year-old defenceman suited up for all four games of the team's 2017 Memorial Cup title run.

Nother came to Windsor by a trade with London in 2015. The Orangeville native played 113 regular season and 12 playoff games with the Spitfires.

"As much as we will miss him on and off the ice, he's made peace with the determination, and we fully support he and his family for making it," said Spitfires general manager Warren Rychel in the statement.