The Windsor Spitfires have named Trevor Letowski as the club's new head coach.

Letwoski has worked as the team's associate coach for the past two seasons, following six years as the coach of the Sarnia Sting.

The 40-year-old began working behind the bench following a 13-year professional hockey career that saw him hit the ice during more than 600 NHL games for teams in Phoenix, Columbus,Vancouver and Carolina.

Letowski will take over for Rocky Thompson, who led the Spits to the Memorial Cup last month.

Thompson was named coach of the AHL's Chicago Wolves last week. The team is an affiliate for the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The decision to pick Letowski comes after Spitfire's general manager Warren Rychel hinted the organization was considering hiring internally.

"I've had 30 phone calls [from] coaches, they know it's a good place to play, they know Windsor-Essex is a good place to live," he said during a press conference to announce Thompson's departure. "There's a lot of options, but maybe looking within is good."