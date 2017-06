Drivers in Essex County will have to slow down following decisions made at Wednesday's county council meeting.

The speed limit for sections of the following highways has been lowered to 60 km/h:

Highway 27 — 285 metres south of Stove Road to the south side of County Road 8

Highway 34 — 600 metres east of County Road 27 to County Road 29

The changes are already in place and the new speed limit will be enforced.