Speed dating has long been a strategy used by people trying to find a romantic connection, but now the Windsor Public Library is now offering a similar service with a special spin.

It's called "speed friending" and is aimed at helping adults develop platonic relationships. About 20 participants came to a recent speed-friending event hosted at the W.F. Chisholm branch Monday night.

"What we're trying to do is create an environment for folks who may be new to town and maybe don't get out very much," explained Adam Craig, programming manager for the library.

Terry Hall, a long time Essex resident, heard about speed friending and thought this would be a good opportunity to meet new people

"I find Windsor is a backyard community," said the first-time speed friending participant. "There's a lot going on but it's in the backyards of homes and neighbourhoods. Unless you're plugged into a neighbourhood at times it's difficult to meet people."

Windsor resident Terry Hall was looking to make friends at the speed friending event. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

The events are hoping to connect 36-55 year olds who may be having difficulty reaching out to others. Participants have the opportunity to be paired up for a short, five-minute chat to get acquainted.

"The intention here isn't really a speed dating kind of thing. it's social, casual, like a little mixer," explained Craig.

Library staff provide topics of discussions. They also encourage people to come with their favourite book in hand as a point of conversation. Organizers say they're also hoping speed friending will encourage people to visit the library more often.

"We hope to get some new folks into our libraries who might not have an opportunity that may not know that we're here and what we offer," said Craig.

Participant must register to take part. The next speed friending event takes place March 5.