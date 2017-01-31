A special weather statement for the Windsor region has ended.

Parts of southwestern Ontario saw up to 10 cm of snowfall Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

Periods of snow started around midnight with about five centimetres falling by morning. The snow is expected to continue until Tuesday evening with another five centimetres accumulating.

The national weather agency issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham Kent Monday night, before ending it mid-morning on Tuesday.