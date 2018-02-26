The City of Windsor will again issue vouchers for low-income families to have their felines spayed or neutered.

This year, 260 vouchers will be issued, valued at $75 each.

They'll be available beginning on March 7 at 11:00 a.m., and city officials are warning the public not to call, text or email before that to reserve vouchers.

Vouchers for owned cats are given out for low-income families, therefore a declaration of income will be required in order to qualify. A maximum of two vouchers will be issued per household-owned pets.

This year's $20,000 program was approved by city council in the 2018 Operating Budget.

Melanie Coulter, executive director with the Windsor Essex County Humane Society, noted the city has dropped its level of support for the program over the years.

The program was introduced as a pilot project in 2012 and funded with $75,000. Most vouchers are redeemed, but the rate has been dropping since 2015 when it was 87 per cent. Last year, 61 per cent of the vouchers were redeemed, according to the city's budget documents.

"The cat voucher program is serving its need and is working, which is why less are being redeemed," noted city administrators in the budget.

Coulter agreed the program is still getting results.

"Windsor's program has led to programs in a lot of other communities as well. So now all of the county municipalities also offer voucher programs," she said, adding it's clear that a lot of people want to do the right thing, but cannot afford the cost of veterinary services.

"All of these efforts have really paid off and when you add that to the impact of our high-volume spay-neuter clinic ... we've seen a dramatic drop in the number of cats coming into our shelter," said Coulter.

Feral cat caregivers are also permitted to apply and they are allowed a maximum of two vouchers per household and will not have any income restrictions.

Vouchers are non-transferrable and expire on June 7, 2018.

They can be redeemed at any participating veterinary clinic listed by the City and recipients must call and book appointments for spay or neuter services in advance.

Vouchers are issued through the City's 311 service.

As of last Aug. 25, 2017, 3,424 feral and owned cats had been spayed or neutered under the City's program.