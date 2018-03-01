A space heater is to blame for a house fire in Leamington that caused thousands in damage.

The fire started early Thursday morning in the 200 block of County Rd 31.

Leamington firefighters closed off a portion of the road for a couple hours while they battled the blaze.

It was later found out to be caused by a space heater.

The fire caused $170,000 in damage to the home, according to Leamington fire.

No injuries have been reported.