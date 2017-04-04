Sometimes those who care for loved ones all day, every day need a little care themselves.

Caregivers for people with Alzheimer's and dementia had some time to relax with a special spa day at the Alzheimer's Society of Windsor-Essex County on Tuesday.

Attendees were able to choose treatments including reiki, aromatherapy, massage, reflexology and manicures — all thanks to donations by the therapists giving the treatments.

Sharon Getty, takes care of her husband who is in the early stages of Alzheimer's.

She said he has some memory loss and his personality is changing so support from the Alzheimer's Society is important while she helps her husband.

Sharon Getty, takes care of her husband who is in the early stages of Alzheimer's. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I'm doing the best I can, like everyone else, but this type of thing can really help us, everyone," said Getty, who planned on trying every option offered at the spa day.

Caregivers are 'heroes'

The relaxing afternoon was part of the society's celebration of National Caregiver day. All the services are there "to make their day a little bit special," according to Manager of Fund Development and Community Engagement Peggy Winch.

"Being a caregiver is a 24-hour, seven-day a week job and they really are put into roles that maybe they're not used to," she explained. "Having a day, just for themselves shows that we care, we understand and we want to be here to support them.

Between 35 and 40 care partners took part in the event, according to Winch who called caregivers the "heroes of this disease."

Some caregivers got manicures as part of spa day at Alzheimer's Society of Windsor-Essex County. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

During the spa day the Alzheimer's Society also launched their Matching Gift campaign. In April, May and June donations up to $25,000 will be matched by local vehicle accessory company Ground Effects.

"All the money raised stays local and will help support our local programs and services that these care partners rely on," Winch said.

More support needed

President of Ground Effects Jim Scott, originally planned to match up to $15,000, but surprised the Alzheimer's Society Tuesday and bumped that up to $25,000.

He said the company employs between 2,600 and 2,700 people and many of them know someone or are themselves dealing with a loved one with dementia.

"We're just trying to promote it and hopefully motivate some people to help out as well," said Scott.