CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Seasons food drive raised $18,900 in cash donations and about 28,000 kilograms of food, during the month of December.

Those donations were sent to several groups, including the Unemployed Help Centre and the 15 food banks the centre supplies throughout Windsor and Essex County.

"The campaign is fabulous and, this time of year, we couldn't help the people without it," said Mike Turnbull, food rescue manager, at the Unemployed Help Centre.

Turnbull is thankful for all the support and donations the centre received, but urges people to keep food banks in their thoughts as they will run low on food soon.

"The need is up," Turnbull said. "Sadly, it goes pretty fast. We could probably be faced with some shortages come February."

(Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The Windsor Essex Food Bank Association numbers show 6,219 adults and 3,606 children visited the food bank in the month of November.

More people are using the food bank more than once. The association says 8,539 adults and 5,038 children have accessed a food bank more than once in the month of November.

Turnbull said holiday food drives tend to bring in a wider variety of food.

"Sometimes, we struggle with the different variety of foods that we don't have all the time," Turnbull said.

Food banks can always use proteins, such as meat, cheese, cereal and peanut butter.

"The donations from Sounds of the Season truly make a difference, especially during the holidays. There's always a greater need for us this time of year," said Heidi Janzen with the Unemployed Help Centre.