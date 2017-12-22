Thanks to all of CBC Windsor's partners, we've collected 15,000 kilograms of food and about $18,000 to support food banks across Windsor-Essex.
So what is 15,000 kilograms of food comparable to?
- a fully-loaded Transit Windsor bus.
- a DeHalliland Dash 8 airplane.
- 8 Chrysler minivans.
- 180 Windsor Spitfires (assuming a 200-pound average).
- 3 Zambonis (fully loaded with water)
- a Windsor Fire and Rescue aerial ladder truck.
There's still time to donate. We'll be accepting food and monetary gifts at CBC Place on Riverside Drive W. for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association until Dec. 31.