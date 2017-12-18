The baby name winners for Windsor go to Sophia and Noah! Those were the most popular monikers given to local newborns in 2016, according to the provincial government.

In Southwestern Ontario, the awards go to Emma and Benjamin.

According to the Ontario ministry of government and consumer services, Olivia and Benjamin were the top baby names in the province in 2016, along with one newcomer, Lincoln, a name that hasn't appeared on the list since it began 20 years ago.

Top baby names for girls in Windsor in 2016:

Sophia

Emma

Amelia

Charlotte/Olivia

Grace/Madison

Top baby names for boys in Windsor in 2016:

Noah

Benjamin

Ali

Alexander/Evan/James/Liam

Lincoln

Top baby names for girls in Southwestern Ontario in 2016:

Emma

Olivia

Charlotte

Ava

Abigail

Top baby names for boys in Southwestern Ontario in 2016:

Benjamin

Noah

Lucas

Oliver

William

The baby name lists reflect data collected in 2016.