The baby name winners for Windsor go to Sophia and Noah! Those were the most popular monikers given to local newborns in 2016, according to the provincial government.
In Southwestern Ontario, the awards go to Emma and Benjamin.
According to the Ontario ministry of government and consumer services, Olivia and Benjamin were the top baby names in the province in 2016, along with one newcomer, Lincoln, a name that hasn't appeared on the list since it began 20 years ago.
Top baby names for girls in Windsor in 2016:
- Sophia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Charlotte/Olivia
- Grace/Madison
Top baby names for boys in Windsor in 2016:
- Noah
- Benjamin
- Ali
- Alexander/Evan/James/Liam
- Lincoln
Top baby names for girls in Southwestern Ontario in 2016:
- Emma
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Ava
- Abigail
Top baby names for boys in Southwestern Ontario in 2016:
- Benjamin
- Noah
- Lucas
- Oliver
- William
The baby name lists reflect data collected in 2016.