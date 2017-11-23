The Governor General awarded two Windsor soldiers the Medal of Bravery Thursday for rescuing a woman from a burning car in 2015.

After witnessing a car crash, Cpl. Matthew Lepain and Master Cpl. Alexander Zawyrucha rushed to help a woman trapped in a vehicle that had started to roll backwards.

The two men held the car and helped the woman untangle herself from her seatbelt as a fire threatened to ignite a pool of gas beneath their feet.

Lepain and Zawyrucha were recognized for pulling a woman from a burning car in 2015. (Governor General of Canada)

Lepain and Zawyrucha managed to pull her free and help her to safety while the car went up in flames.

Julie Payette recognized the two men for their bravery during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.