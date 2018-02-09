A snowmobile trail groomer found a deceased man next to his damaged snowmobile in Warwick Township, Ont.

Lambton OPP was called to the trail which is in area of First School Road between Egremont Road and Brick Yard Line.

The body of 41-year-old Robert J. Thompson of Warwick Township was found on the trail next to his snowmobile.

The Regional Coroner's Office is investigating in order to determine the cause of death.

The OPP will continue to consult with Coroner's Office in order to assist with the ongoing investigation.