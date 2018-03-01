Windsor-Essex may have broken a warm weather record on Wednesday, but residents are in for a bit of a shock today.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning around noon Thursday, warning that heavy snowfall is expected for the region. Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and other areas of southern Ontario fall under the weather authority's warning area.

An intense low pressure system from Texas will bring heavy rain turning to snow in the afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to possibly 20 cm are likely by early Friday morning, according to Environment Canada.

In addition, strong and gusty northerly winds will whip up the freshly fallen snow later tonight, resulting in blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch on Thursday. ERCA said water levels are expected to rise because of the storm.

Difficult to predict

Earlier on Thursday, Etienne Gregoire, warning preparedness meteorologist for the weather authority, said the weather would be mixed.

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent will get a heavy dousing of rain Thursday, according to Environment Canada. (Courtesy Silvio Carlini)

"It certainly is a very complex system, there is no doubt about that," he said.

Gregoire had predicted Windsor would be spared the bulk of the snow dump, however that prediction changed later in the day.