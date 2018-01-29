A special weather statement is in effect this morning because of the snow that's falling.

Environment Canada issued the statement for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent, and Rondeau Park.

The weather authority predicts about 10 cm to 12 cm of snow before it stops this evening.

It's being caused by a cold front and weak low pressure system that's moving across Southern Ontario.

Meteorologist Mark Schuster said that's how it goes this time of year.

"In the winter months, you can often go through some pretty wild swings with the weather," said Schuster. "Often, when you get a weather system approaching the area, it could bring some warmer temperatures with it, and then as that system departs, it can pull in some much colder arctic air, so seeing these temperatures swings in the winter time is not at all uncommon."

Drivers are advised to plan for challenging road conditions, especially for the evening commute.

However, all school buses are running this morning.

More stories from CBC Windsor: