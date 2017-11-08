Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent and a snow squall warning for Sarnia-Lambton.

The weather authority warns snowfall and rapidly dropping temperatures could cause icy and slippery road conditions across the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

"A cold front is expected to track over Southern Ontario Thursday," stated the travel advisory. "As this front passes temperatures will drop and scattered rain showers will change to flurries."

Zero visibility and dangerous road conditions

Snow squalls could develop southeast of Lake Huron and drop up to 15 cm of snow in some areas in eastern Lambton County.

"Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to heavy snow combined with blowing snow," stated Environment Canada. "Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather."