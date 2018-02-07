Environment Canada is warning people in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to brace for up to 15 cm of snow that's expected to fall on the region Friday.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement Wednesday night.

"A disturbance, brewing in the Southern Plains States, is expected to track towards Southwestern Ontario later this week," read the statement. "This weather system is forecast to spread a large area of snow across the region beginning later Thursday night and continuing Friday."

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate as the snow arrives.