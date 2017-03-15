Snow squalls and poor visibility are expected for drivers in Chatham-Kent this morning, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall in the 10 to 15 cm range is possible with "sudden whiteout conditions" and "bursts of heavy snow," according to the national forecaster.

Motorists driving on the 401 east of Chatham may experience especially bad conditions.

Environment Canada also issued a weather warning for Sarnia-Lambton Wednesday about 8 a.m. with snowfall amounts of up to 10 centimetres expected along with strong, gusting winds.