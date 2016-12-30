Environment Canada is tracking strong snow squalls moving through London and the eastern Middlesex region Friday.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm will be possible in some places.

"Some of these snow squalls will be quite intense and there will be blowing and drifting snow," said Glenn Robinson, Metrologist with Environment Canada. "There could be local white-out conditions."

Once that system settles, another system will move in dumping several centimetres of snow Friday night and Saturday.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada said in a statement on its website.

