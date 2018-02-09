The snowfall in Windsor has piled past a 48-year record — and more is on the way.

A total of 18 cm of snow was measured at the Windsor Airport as of 9 p.m., according to Environment Canada meteorologist Mark Schuster.

That's enough to beat out the 14.5 cm standard set for this date, back in 1970.

"It looks like this is the snowiest Feb. 9 on record," said Schuster. "The snow started earlier this morning and it's still continuing this evening, although not quite as heavy as it was earlier today."

The exact total won't be known until sometime tomorrow.

Schuster said two more rounds of snow should hit the region over the weekend, but that snowfall isn't expected to break any records.

He predicts 2 to 4 cm could fall Saturday, with up to 10 cm on Sunday.