Snow has hit the streets in Windsor and Essex County and so have the plows. Are people ready for the winter ahead?

Windsor winter

Depending on where you live in the city, you might have to deal with a light dusting on the roads, as side streets don't always get plowed.

Windsor's executive director of operations, Dwayne Dawson said the city has 21 snowplow routes, which include "major arteries" and areas around schools. But side streets won't get plowed unless they receive at least 100 mm of snow during one event.

"Of course everybody would like to see their street clear every time it snows but from our standpoint that's just not feasible," said Dawson. "We do ask for their patience, we do keep an eye on the side streets and if they do get too icy or there's a situation where we can go in there and apply some salt and it's warranted then we will do so."

Residents are reminded to keep cars off the street whenever possible during heavy snowfalls as it clears the way for snowplows, said Dawson.

The city will also use salt on the roads again this year because it's the cheapest alternative for taxpayers.

Essex 'Winter Control'

The County of Essex takes aim at the 2017-2018 wintry weather season through it's Winter Control Program.

There are 18 plow routes for Essex and four active depots that help manage the white stuff.

The county takes care of its 1503 lane-km of road using GPS to track salt application. On average they use about 18,000 tonnes of salt to keep the streets from getting icy.

How do you winter?

