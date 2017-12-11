After Windsor picked up 5 cm in the first snowfall of the season on Saturday, the region can expect at least that much early this week.

Environment Canada released a special weather statement estimating 5 to 10 cm of snow by Tuesday morning for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent, and Rondeau Park.

"Poor winter driving conditions are likely late this afternoon and tonight. Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery," Environment Canada noted.

The snow is expected to begin Monday afternoon and get heavier by Monday evening, tapering off by Tuesday morning said Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Rogers.

"This will be the beginning of what will be kind of a cold week," said Rogers, adding temperatures are expected to drop to -7 C on Tuesday.

"Normal temperatures for this time of year are a highs of 2 [C] and lows of -4 [C] and we're going to be well below that this week."

Winds are expected to pick up Tuesday, causing blowing snow.

The weather is due to an Alberta Clipper, which is coming in from the west, said Rogers.

A white Christmas?

Rogers said there is a chance there will still be snow on the ground for Christmas.

"I would say there's a chance... I'm not going to guarantee anything but there's a chance," he said.