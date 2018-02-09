Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson said to expect 15 to 20 cm of snow Friday, and more over the weekend.

The snow began early Friday morning and visibility started to drop rapidly. At 6:00 a.m. at Windsor International Airport, visibility was at just below 1 km and snow was starting to accumulate.

Coulson said the weather system is still coming from as far away as Iowa, so there is "lots of snow still to come for the area."

Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Elgin counties can expect an accumulation of 15 to 20 cm of snow by Friday evening.

After a brief break Friday evening and early Saturday morning, Environment Canada is forecasting another round of snow for the area. Saturday could bring another 2 to 4 cm and another low pressure system could bring more snow on Sunday.

And, it seems Wiarton Willie's prediction of a prolonged winter might be accurate.

"It does look like the rest of February is going to still be very active when it comes to storm systems. We may see a little bit in the way of milder weather in the coming week and that might just mean more messy mix of precipitation for the next 5 to 7 days," said Coulson. "But after that, turning colder toward the end of February, so back to more snow potential."

Looking ahead to March, Coulson said to expect it to start off a little colder than seasonal.

"I think there's still a fair bit of winter to go."