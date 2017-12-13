The City of Windsor is in dire need for volunteer "snow angels" to shovel sidewalks and walkways for seniors and physically disabled residents.

While 50 people have stepped forward to shovel, more than 600 residents have submitted requests for help, said the city's executive director of human resources Vincenza Mihalo, who noted the number of volunteers is larger than last year.

"We're looking for volunteers of all ages — 16 years or older," she explained, adding time spent shovelling can count toward the 40 hours of volunteer work high school students are required to complete.

A police check is also required, but the cost of the document is covered by the program.

Mihalo said the city is not asking volunteers to clear entire driveways.

"We ask them to shovel the sidewalk in front of [the] home, as well as to make sure they clear a path to their doorway," she explained, noting that they require the snow to be cleared within 12 hours.

Interested volunteers or people requesting a snow angel are asked to call 311.

"The residents are so grateful, when they have somebody going out there and helping them out, the gratitude is wonderful," Mihalo said.

Volunteers will also be entered into a draw for a tablet and one of two $50 gift cards.