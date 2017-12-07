The Christmas lights display at Jackson Park was turned on for the first time.

The new display is part of a controversial decision by city council to spend $3 million on the lights. The funding was trimmed to $1.5 million in September.

The city has an official lighting ceremony December 8 at 6:30 p.m. According to the city's web site there will be food trucks, hot chocolate, horse and carriage rides and a chance to get your photo taken with Santa Claus.

A sneak peak at the new lighting display in Windsor0:26

Light shows will happen every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. until January 7, 2018.