Take a deep breath.

That breath you just took is cleaner than it was 10 years ago, according to a new study released by the province.

The 2015 Air Quality Report shows a significant decrease in smog-causing pollutants in Ontario's air.

"Today's report confirms that Ontario's actions to reduce air pollution are working," wrote Glen Murray, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change in a media release. " We have seen substantial progress in the last 10 years, and we're committed to doing more to improve air quality and ensure a healthier, cleaner environment now and for future generations."

There were no smog advisories issued in 2015. Compare that to a decade earlier, when there was 53.

The government credits its rules for industry that cut emissions, as well as eliminating coal-fired power plants and Drive Clean emissions testing for vehicles.