The wafting odour of marijana has created a pungent problem for some Kingsville residents, according to Mayor Nelson Santos.

A town councillor has received complaints about the pervasive smell of pot in their neighbourhoods, which is likely the result of medicinal marijuana licenses that allow people to grow in their own homes, Santos explained.

As a result, council has asked staff to provide more details outlining the federal laws that regulate the growth of medicinal marijuana. There may be an opportunity to ensure people grow pot in their homes, while still respecting their neighbours, Santos explained.

"No one is opposed to this treatment being offered," he said of medical marijuana. "It's about identifying the measures and the means to ensure that it continues to be done properly."

Balancing rights of residents

Santos understands why people are quick to call police. Traditionally, the constant smell of pot would be a sign of an illegal growing operation and would be cause for alarm.

"If someone is suddenly growing plants in their backyard, a typical neighbourhood response would be to call police and have that plant confiscated," Santos said.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos. ((CBC))

Federal law does not allow anyone, including police and the municipality, to know who has a license to grow medical marijuana. Considering those rules, Kingsville councillors are trying to figure out their role in keeping the peace within their community.

"We still deal with property standards and — regardless of what an individual has or what they're doing on their property — we want to make sure it doesn't have a negative impact on neighbours," he said.