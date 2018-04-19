Slim April sales for some as Caesars strike continues
City of Windsor and businesses will feel the hit from the closure this month
Downtown Windsor businesses and the City itself will feel the hit of the Caesars closure this month.
Caesars Windsor management and the union representing 2,300 casino and hotel workers broke off their contract talks on Wednesday, as the strike continues. Wage increase and job security are two of the major issues between the union and management.
The casino has cancelled all events and hotel bookings for the month of April, leaving some downtown businesses in the lurch.
"In tourism, Caesars Windsor is our largest attraction, attracting 2.3 million visitors a year so it is a top driver for people to visit the city," said Lynnette Bain, vice president of tourism programs at Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.
"So it's definitely going to [have an] impact."
City tax losses
A popular show at the casino could bring in some 5,000 people to the downtown core, said Bain, and many of those people will frequent downtown restaurants and businesses.
Bain said the losses for the city and those businesses could be in the millions.
"Probably if you look at the multiplier effect we could be looking at multi-millions," she said. "When you look at the [tax] levies that the City receives you could be almost half a million at this point."
Downtown restaurants slow
It's been two weeks since workers walked off the job, and local restaurants are already noticing the difference.
Mark Boscariol owns three restaurants in Windsor — SnackBar-B-Q and Downtown Pizza Company are near the casino, and Good Neighbour is in Walkerville.
He said two part-time employees have already lost their shifts and when it comes to hiring extra staff for the summer months, he's not sure he'll be able to.
"We are losing weekly sales, even from casino employees, our regulars," said Boscariol, adding that casino employees are probably not coming in because "they probably can't afford to."
Boscariol said he feels badly for the workers, and has heard what they've been going through when they visit his restaurants.
"For us, we really get impacted on show nights," he said.
"Those show nights are busy for not just our three restaurants near the casino, but all the restaurants in the core," he said.
The loss of customers on big show nights is also being felt by the chef and owner of Bread Meats Bread, David Prantera.
"It's another demographic in our business and it doesn't help — them being closed," said Prantera.
He said numbers at the end of the month will show just how much loss they've seen.
Detroit casino looks to cash in
Meanwhile, across the river, Greektown Casino is looking to cash in on the April closure of Caesars.
Greektown has been advertising that they are the closest casino to the border and will match Windsor "free pay offers" until the end of the month.
Bain said there's "healthy competition" between the casinos on both sides of the border, and she expects that Casesars will hold its clientele because of its brand.
