A widening skills gap in Windsor-Essex is costing the region half a billion dollars every year, according to a new report from the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Talent in Transition Report was complied after consulting with educators and business owners across Ontario.

It found 82 per cent of businesses who tried to hire staff last year had trouble finding someone with the proper qualifications.

"If improvements are not made, we will find ourselves in a situation where there are 'people without jobs and jobs without people'," wrote Ontario Chamber of Commerce interim CEO, Richard Koroscil, in a media release.

Skills Canada estimates almost half of new jobs created in the next decade will be in skilled trades, but only 26 per cent of young people are considering that type of career, according to the chamber.

Matt Marchand, CEO of the Windsor-Essex chamber, said it's everyone's responsibility to educate young people on how positive a career in the trades can be.

"Skills is a very, very important sector and there's lots of money to be made," he said. "At this point you can basically write your own ticket."

Marchand said about half of the employers in the area are having trouble hiring in skills ranging from builders to forklift operators — last year there were between 400-500 jobs unfilled.

"It's a huge issue," he added.