A fundraising campaign for the family of Adam Pouget, the Amherstburg man who was hit by a car and killed while on his way to work with a skateboard, is closer to reaching its goal.

As news of Pouget's death spread, several people felt compelled to help his family, particularly his wife, Ashley Dupuis, and their four children.

Jeff Burrows, drummer for Canadian rock band The Tea Party, has been working with several people to organize the fundraising campaign, which has brought in more than $27,000 so far. Their goal is to raise $40,000.

The fundraising campaign includes Adam's Eve, a celebration of life event held Friday night in Amherstburg at the Libro Centre. Tickets are $10 per person and all money goes to help the family.

Burrows will never forget the day he and David Hunter, business development manager for Fortis Group, went to meet Dupuis to let her know they wanted to help.

"You want to try to make her feel good about what we're trying to do for her, but you know there's no way to make anything better," Burrows said.

Hunter recalls the visit was a "surreal" moment that reminded him about why he wanted to help. He commended Pouget's wife for being so strong during such a traumatic time.

"You walk into the house and you could feel the love and feel the emotion," he said. "Having lost her husband just eleven days before, that young lady was as resilient as you can imagine."