Despite the warm weather Tuesday, University of Windsor students were able go for a skate at a new ice rink on campus.

The small rink with synthetic ice is the centre piece for a three-day Skate the Date winter festival. In addition to skating, the event features a s'more station, hot chocolate and snow taffy.

The synthetic surface was brought in from Toronto for the festival.

Skate the Date festival at the University of Windsor0:17

"It's a good work out. It's excellent for internationals skaters who are on it for a first time," said Sandra Riccio-Muglia, director of student events at the university.

The festival is meant to help break up the winter semester for students. It runs from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2018.