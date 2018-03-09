Six people got out of a rental home in Windsor's west end safely, thanks to a smoke alarm.

The Windsor fire department went to the scene on Rankin Avenue, south of Wyandotte Street, on Thursday morning. Hydro wires were down at one point, but the fire was contained relatively quickly.

Investigators said the fire started in a garbage pail in an enclosed back porch.

But they could not determine how it started.

There was an estimated $80,000 in damage to the exterior and kitchen of the house.